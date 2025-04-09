Rapid Recap: Observations from Nebraska spring practice (4/8)

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik share their observations from Nebraska's open practice on Tuesday as the Huskers reach the midway point of spring
Tune in for a discussion about Phil Snow's impact on the defense, the development of the defensive line, new additions on the offensive line, a breakdown of Nebraska's new-look WR room and a brief recap of Marcus Satterfield and Heinrich Haarberg's time at the podium
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel