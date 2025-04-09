Published Apr 9, 2025
Rapid Recap: Observations from Nebraska spring practice (4/8)
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik share their observations from Nebraska's open practice on Tuesday as the Huskers reach the midway point of spring

Tune in for a discussion about Phil Snow's impact on the defense, the development of the defensive line, new additions on the offensive line, a breakdown of Nebraska's new-look WR room and a brief recap of Marcus Satterfield and Heinrich Haarberg's time at the podium

