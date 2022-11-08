Our latest group of candidates comes a few days after a whacky Thursday, Nov. 3 day that was riddled with speculation but was ultimately uneventful when it comes to any real news in regard to the search. As the rumors were flying around about, well, pretty much everything – including rumblings of an official announcement of a new coach – I was told by a trusted source that "nothing" was happening of substance, and that came to fruition.

So, it was a day that began with some intensity, but it was much ado about nothing.

What that day and the last few days have done, however, is provide us some important information and updates as Inside Nebraska has spoken with multiple sources over the last few days to get a clearer picture of where the search stands.

As always: This is a well-vetted list of who are the primary candidates, but you are welcome to be as hesitant or as skeptical about any or all of these names as you would like.