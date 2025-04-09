Nebraska adds St. Thomas transfer guard Kendall Blue

Nebraska has added St. Thomas (Minn.) transfer guard Kendall Blue to its program, a source tells Inside Nebraska.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Blue was a three-year starter for the Tommies of the Summit League and will come to Nebraska with one season of eligibility.

Blue, a native of Woodbury, Minn., is a veteran of college basketball as he's played in 95 career games with 89 starts. This season he averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The lefty Blue has shown to be an effective perimeter shooter as he shot 41.7% on an average of 3.9 attempts. Through his three seasons at St. Thomas, Blue is a 35% 3-point shooter (126-of-355).

In a November loss at Oklahoma State, Blue had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4-of-7 from 3. In a loss at Arizona State, Blue had 11 points and four assists, but went 1-of-7 from 3.

Blue matched a career-high 22 points twice this season. The first came in a win against Montana, and he went 5-of-7 from 3. The other came against Kansas City in March, and he went 4-of-7 from deep.

Along with being a good shooter, Blue competes on defense and on the glass. He had three games of 10 or more rebounds this season and nine of at least six boards.

Blue is the fifth transfer addition to the program since the regular season ended. He joins Iowa wing Pryce Sandfort, Central Michigan big Ugnius Jarusevicius, Rhode Island guard — and former Husker — Jamarques Lawrence and Air Force wing Will Cooper.

Nebraska transfers in:

> Pryce Sandfort | F | Iowa | two seasons of eligibility (April 4)

> Ugnius Jarusevicius | F | one season of eligibility (April 5)

> Jamarques Lawrence | G | Rhode Island + Nebraska | one season of eligibility (April 8)

> Will Cooper | G | Air Force | three seasons of eligibility (April 9)

> Kendall Blue | G | St. Thomas | one season of eligibility

Nebraska transfers out:

> Gavin Griffiths (April 7)

> Nick Janowski (April 8)