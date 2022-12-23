Scott, who has two years of college eligibility remaining, has potential to be a day-one starter at either center or right tackle – two positions of need for Donovan Raiola’s unit.

Scott is a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder from Honolulu, Hawai'i – the same hometown as Raiola – who spent the past four seasons at Arizona State, where he started a combined 28 games, mostly at right tackle. After redshirting in 2019, Scott started four games at right tackle in 2020 as a redshirt freshman and then all 13 games in 2021. In 2022, Scott started 11 games at center as an elbow injury kept him out of the Sun Devils’ game against Oregon State.

Scott was a three-star recruit in Arizona State’s 2019 class. He played at talent-rich St. Louis High School in Honolulu.

With Trent Hixson moving on from the program and Justin Evan-Jenkins only having one season under his belt at Nebraska, the Huskers will be looking for a new center with experience in 2023. Scott may fit that role.

Scott could help out on the edge, too, as Bryce Benhart has seen his highs and lows at Nebraska. Tackle Hunter Anthony, who saw snaps at right tackle as well, has one season of eligibility left.

Scott's commitment gives Nebraska seven total transfers this month, adding to a class that has been hailed as one of the top-five transfer hauls in college football this cycle. He joins QB Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech) and RB/WR Josh Fleeks (Baylor) on offense, plus DL Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M) and Florida transfers Corey Collier Jr. (safety), Chief Borders (OLB) and Marco Ortiz (longsnapper).

His addition marks 32 total players the Huskers will have announced as new members of the program: 21 high school signees, seven transfer additions and four walk-ons.