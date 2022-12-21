The Texas A&M defensive line transfer, a redshirt freshman with at least three years of eligibility remaining, announced his intention to hit the portal roughly 90 minutes after the Aggies' upset win over LSU to close the season on Nov. 26.

Jeudy tweeted out that he was officially in the portal a little before 9 a.m. on the first day the portal officially opened, Dec. 5, and roughly 90 minutes later announced that his first offer of the day came from Nebraska.

Recruiting assistant Omar Hales did some fine work to open the door of this recruitment. Hales helped lead the Huskers' brigade to get him on campus for a visit over the Dec. 9-11 weekend – a visit that Jeudy announced less than three hours after tweeting his offer from the Huskers.

Time moves fast in the portal, and the Huskers were on top of it quicker than anyone. That's a testament to Hales, the Philadelphia native who extended the Huskers offer to the former four-star Philadelphian.

Terrance Knighton gave the Huskers the one-two punch needed to pull off the win as Knighton was officially introduced as the Nebraska DL coach after Hales extended the offer to Jeudy.

They needed all hands on deck because they have a major need on the defensive line. Now, the Huskers have added to the talent and depth in the form of the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Jeudy who was a Rivals250 recruit and ranked in the top 10 in the state out of Northeast (Penn.) High School.

He was also ranked in the top 10 at his position as the No. 8 weakside defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class.

Nebraska battled against Boston College, Colorado and Temple to land Jeudy, who was searching for a spot where he could get playing time much sooner than later. That was one of his top priorities, and now he will get his shot to earn those snaps in the Big Ten.

Jeudy is the Huskers' sixth transfer portal addition of this cycle and is the second of the day, joining Baylor WR transfer Josh Fleeks.