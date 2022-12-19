Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Jeff Sims, the former Georgia Tech QB who announced his transfer to the Huskers on Sunday.

Sims, who has two years of eligibility remaining, started 23 of the 24 games he played in his three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound right-handed quarterback threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and had a 57.5% career completion percentage. He also did damage with his legs, finishing with 1,166 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.

