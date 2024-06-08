Class of 2025 Millard North three-star linebacker Pierce Mooberry is N. The versatile in-state prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska football on Friday, choosing the Huskers over schools such as Minnesota, Kansas State and Kansas.

Mooberry is the 10th addition to Nebraska's 2025 class. Here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in Mooberry and what it means for the class.

