Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in three-star LB commit Pierce Mooberry
Class of 2025 Millard North three-star linebacker Pierce Mooberry is N. The versatile in-state prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska football on Friday, choosing the Huskers over schools such as Minnesota, Kansas State and Kansas.
Mooberry is the 10th addition to Nebraska's 2025 class. Here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in Mooberry and what it means for the class.
RELATED:
>> Ethan Nation no longer listed on Nebraska roster
>> Fact or Fiction: Nebraska should be worried about 2025 OL recruiting
=================================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news