Ethan Nation is no longer listed on Nebraska's updated online roster.

Nation, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound scholarship corner from Roswell, Georgia, played in seven games as a true freshman in 2023. He recorded one tackle and had seven punt returns for a total of 23 yards.

A small group of non-scholarship players are not currently listed on the roster, either.

Cole Ballard, a walk-on running back from Elkhorn South, and Landon Ternus, a walk-on fullback from Columbus Lakeview, are not on the roster anymore.

Brothers Trevon Kinchen and Javon Kinchen, both of whom joined the program as walk-ons last season, are not listed. Neither is walk-on punter Jacob Hohl.

Nation was expected to be one of the young players competing for the starting cornerback job opposite Tommi Hill, though it's a crowded defensive back room for the Huskers.

Nation was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class who was selected to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game. He committed to and signed with Nebraska over finalists Auburn, Ohio State and Houston.