Ethan Nation no longer listed on Nebraska roster

Ethan Nation.
Ethan Nation. (Zack Carpenter/Inside Nebraska)
Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
@Steve_Marik
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

Ethan Nation is no longer listed on Nebraska's updated online roster.

Nation, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound scholarship corner from Roswell, Georgia, played in seven games as a true freshman in 2023. He recorded one tackle and had seven punt returns for a total of 23 yards.

A small group of non-scholarship players are not currently listed on the roster, either.

Cole Ballard, a walk-on running back from Elkhorn South, and Landon Ternus, a walk-on fullback from Columbus Lakeview, are not on the roster anymore.

Brothers Trevon Kinchen and Javon Kinchen, both of whom joined the program as walk-ons last season, are not listed. Neither is walk-on punter Jacob Hohl.

Nation was expected to be one of the young players competing for the starting cornerback job opposite Tommi Hill, though it's a crowded defensive back room for the Huskers.

Nation was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class who was selected to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game. He committed to and signed with Nebraska over finalists Auburn, Ohio State and Houston.

