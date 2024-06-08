Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by Tim Verghese of InsideNebraska.com, Landyn Rosow of AggieYell.com and Matt Clare of RedRaiderSports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Jonah Williams will be the first five-star to commit to Texas A&M in the Mike Elko era.

Rosow: FACT. Williams has been linked to Texas A&M more than any other five-star and Williams has continued to show Aggie faithful plenty of love. Williams also loves the baseball team in College Station, and has a special bond with Mike Elko. In the midst of a visit that appears to be going smoothly, the Aggies are looking to be in prime position to reel in the five-star defender. Levenson: FACT. This is somewhat of a tricky question as Elko did help secure the signature of Terry Bussey, however he was already committed when Elko arrived, so he's not being counted here. There have many twists and turns over the past year or so in the recruitment of Jonah Williams. Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M have all been considered the leader at various points in the process. But as the summer unfolds, it is the Aggies that appear to pick up momentum. Williams is in College Station for the weekend for an official visit, and all signs are indicating a successful event. With Elko quickly establishing the culture and vibe of where the program will head, it is entirely possible Williams jumps on board sooner rather than later.

2. Texas Tech will finish with a higher-rated class in 2025 (currently No. 26) than in 2024 (No. 25).

Clare: FICTION. The coaches only have one target left who is rated in the latest Rivals250, defensive back Micah Strickland. The 2024 class was headlined by five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson and four other 5.8 four-star prospects, giving the Red Raiders four total signees in the Rivals 250 plus nine other 5.7 three-star signees. Based on the current 2025 rankings and some of the remaining targets, I'm not sure this class matches or bests the 2024 team recruiting ranking. Levenson: FICTION. I tend to agree with Clare here. Texas Tech's recruiting profile has drastically improved in the era of Joey McGuire, but for this 2025 class, I don't currently see the path to surge this class forward. Now, there very well may be some surprising developments later in the year, or maybe some currently in front fall back. Landing Strickland would be a quality addition, but his commitment alone likely would not be enough to get past No. 25 and there does not appear to be a Micah Hudson situation in this class for the Red Raiders.

3. Nebraska should be worried about 2025 OL recruiting with top targets starting to come off the board.