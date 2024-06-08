The Huskers beat out Minnesota, Kansas and Kansas State for the Nebraska native, who will play linebacker for the Huskers.

Nebraska offered the three-star in January and quickly rose to the top school in his recruitment thanks to linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, who built a strong relationship with the 6-foot-4, 205 pounder and maintained frequent communication.

"It’s definitely went up," he previously told Inside Nebraska of his communication with the Huskers. "They kind of came out of nowhere and just started heavily recruiting me really had and it’s been a great time building a relationship with them.”

Mooberry visited Nebraska multiple times this spring and liked what he saw from Dvoracek’s unit.

“I loved how they use their linebackers, they do a lot,” he said. “They blitz, they drop back and they’re very versatile and I like that…during the practices everyone gets reps, doesn’t matter where you are on the depth chart, everyone gets reps, everyone gets better and I really like that.”

In addition to the pursuit from the coaching staff, Nebraska three-star safety commit Caden VerMaas, his high school teammate at Millard North, did his part to ensure the two remained teammates at the next level.

“At the start he was letting me go, saying ‘I just want you to be happy wherever you want,’" Mooberry said. "But recently he’s been like ‘dude you got to go to Nebraska, you got to do it.’ It’s fun, we’ll see what happens, but he’s by my side supporting me.”

Mooberry is the 10th commit in Nebraska’s 2025 cycle and the third commit the Huskers have picked up this week, alongside late 2024 addition David Höffken and 2025 four-star running back Jamarion Parker.

Mooberry joins Omaha North four-star defensive lineman Tyson Terry, Wahoo Bishop Neumann three-star running back Connor Booth, Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest three-star wide receiver/athlete Jackson Carpenter and the aforementioned verMaas as in-state prospects committed to the Huskers