1. Frost is as optimistic as ever about Nebraska's future

Even after a 17-point road loss at Wisconsin, head coach Scott Frost was as optimistic as ever about his team’s future following the game and on into Monday’s press conference.

He doubled down on his post-game comment that he felt the Purdue loss two weeks ago was “a turning point” within NU’s locker room, saying “something changed” for the Huskers that week in practice and their loss to the Badgers. How much of a difference that change makes in saving an 0-5 start to the season remains to be seen, but Frost continued to take a glass-half-full approach about his program’s future based on what he saw the past week. "Something's changed," Frost said. "It really changed after the Purdue game. It changed even more last week. I saw guys bonding together, having fun out there. Everyone is excited to go to battle."

2. Martinez growing as a quarterback and a leader

Every time quarterback Adrian Martinez does an interview, he looks less like an 18-year-old true freshman and more like a stoic veteran leader.

That was the case again on Monday, as Martinez broke down his record-setting performance at Wisconsin by again being his own harshest critic while also following Frost’s lead as to why Nebraska should be optimistic about its future. “I would say I probably left at least 10 completions on the field," Martinez said. "I made a couple mistakes obviously, but not as bad. I think I was a little hard on myself, but I think that’s the way it needs to be... "I still don’t think I’ve reached my capabilities, and I don’t think I’m anywhere near as good as I think I can be in the future.” Those mistakes aside, Frost said he continues to see Martinez improve by the game. Even though there were plenty of missed opportunities in the passing game caused by some bad reads, Frost said Martinez is well on his way to becoming a “special” player sooner than later. "He still had some freshman things the other day, a couple balls that if he had been in the right place with his eyes, would’ve gotten us even more plays," Frost said. "We kind of got lucky he didn’t throw a couple picks, Wisconsin didn’t catch them. So there’s still some things like that happening, but kind of what I said after the game, he’s going to be special. "We knew we’d have to live through some of that, playing a freshman quarterback. That hasn’t really been what’s hurt us. He’s done enough for us to win, and I think he’s going to keep getting better.”

3. Jurgens moving from tight end to offensive line

Frost confirmed what was reported by the Big Ten Network crew on Saturday and said true freshman tight end Cameron Jurgens was in the process of switching to the offensive line.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound native of Beatrice has already started working some at center and guard (as well as tight end) in practice, and Jurgens had changed his diet and workout plans to better physically develop him as a lineman. Frost said he’s been excited about Jurgens’ potential since he threw the shot put longer than Frost did in high school. With the ability Jurgens had shown as a blocker pair with his already big and strong frame, Frost said the move to interior offensive line was a perfect fit. “He’s as physical and as good of a blocker about as we have on our football team…” Frost said. “We still may use him some this year at tight end, but in order to be ready down the road, I think it's important that he gets some looks at (offensive line) and some meeting time. He's a smart enough guy to know a bunch of things. “He's just an exceptionally explosive athlete. I just think after watching him for a while that his body type fits that. I can't wait to see what he can do."

4. Armstrong takes over as new No. 1 punter

Junior punter Caleb Lightbourn was a third-year starter who ranked second on the team with 25 consecutive starts going back to his freshman season. But based on his shaky performances through the first five games and his in-game demotion in favor of junior walk-on Isaac Armstrong at Wisconsin, it looked like a change at punter could be coming. That’s exactly what happened when NU’s weekly depth chart was unveiled on Monday morning, as Armstrong was the No. 1 punter over Lightbourn heading into the Huskers’ road game at Northwestern. Armstrong took full advantage of his opportunity on Saturday night by booming his two attempts for an impressive 53.5-yard average, including an NU-season-best 59-yard bomb. “Isaac punted it where he was supposed to punt it," Frost said. "The first one was a moonshot, the other one landed 40-something yards downfield on the sideline. We had a punt return against Troy that they scored on that probably cost us the game, another one against Michigan and we fell down on a punt against Purdue. And twice, when the game was still competitive Saturday, we punted one right down the center of the field 35 yards, they returned it to the 50 and then we shanked one out of bounds and they got the ball at the 50. "We’re not good enough to survive those types of things, so as of now, Isaac has done well and we’re going to count on him to do what we’re asking him to do.”

5. Running back picture finally taking shape

The unexpected departure of junior Greg Bell on Friday left even more unknowns for Nebraska’s running back picture, but it sounds like Frost has a pretty good idea what the rotation is going to look like going forward.

Frost said senior Devine Ozigbo and true freshman Maurice Washington would handle the bulk of the workload, while senior Mikale Wilbon would be the next guy up followed by junior Wyatt Mazour. Frost added that Jaylin Bradley would be the No. 5 back in the rotation but didn’t foresee NU needing to go much further past those first four options. Because Mazour is also listed as the co-No. 2 Duck-R receiver (along with freshman Miles Jones) behind J.D. Spielman, it sounds like Wilbon would be the first choice as the third running back. "Wyatt Mazour is a guy we trust. I'm ready to put him in a game at any time," Frost said. "Mikale Wilbon has been practicing well and doing everything right, so if he gets called I know he’s going to be ready. That’s plenty to get through the last half of the season here.”

6. Huskers feeling physical toll at season's midpoint

For the first Monday practice of the regular season, Nebraska worked in just helmets, jerseys, shorts, and cleats this week.

Frost, who has always scheduled his weeks with high-intensity practices on Mondays-Wednesdays, said he decided to back off the physicality a bit this week because a number of his players were starting to feel the grind after a half season of football. Injuries and transfers have left the Huskers with limited numbers at positions like inside linebacker, and Frost felt it was important to reduce the wear and tear on his team especially with having to play 12 straight games without a bye. “We actually took the pads off them today, and that’s not always something we like to do but we’re pretty beat up," Frost said. "Not with major injuries, just the guys have been through a lot, and a grind."

7. Huskers preparing for first and only grass surface at Northwestern

Northwestern’s Ryan Field is one of the few remaining natural grass fields in college football, and it will be the only one Nebraska will play on this season. While the Huskers’ Memorial Stadium and indoor practice facility are both field turf, they do have one natural grass field north of the Hawks Championship Center at their disposal. Looking ahead to this week’s trip to Evanston, Frost said they hadn’t mowed their grass field since last Thursday to make sure it would be as close to Northwestern’s playing surface as possible. "The next two days we’re going to be out on our grass," Frost said. "We haven’t mowed since last Thursday so we’re going to try to get them ready for the environment they’re going to be in.”

8. Washington emerging as dangerous receiving threat

It wasn’t just Washington’s running ability that made him Nebraska’s go-to back at Wisconsin. The freshman also hauled in a career-high four receptions for a career-best 53 yards against the Badgers, and he could have had even more had a long pass along the sideline been broken up by a Badger targeting penalty. Martinez said he’s certainly noticed Washington’s value as a receiver and planned to make sure he remained a key part of NU’s passing game. “He’s just an elusive, fast guy," Martinez said. "I think we get some favorable matchups with a running back out in the receiver spot or the slot. I think if you watch his get-off, man, he looks like a receiver out there. He’s just a very athletic person. He can really play football, so we’re not afraid to put him out there and have him run some routes.”

9. Fully healthy, Martinez now balancing being smart with being a playmaker

Not only is Martinez starting to click on all cylinders, but he’s also close to being back to 100 percent from the knee injury he suffered in the opener vs. Colorado.

Martinez said Monday that his knee feels “much better” than it did when he came back three weeks ago at Michigan, and now the brace he wears during games seems more like a precautionary measure than a necessity. With that issue seemingly out the way, the main focus for Martinez now is balancing being smarter with the football while also continue to let his playmaking ability shine. “I think that just comes with being aware of the situation with my surroundings on the field in general," Martinez said. As (quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco) says, he never wants to take away my stinger as a quarterback and as a playmaker … but just being smart. I caught myself doing a little too much on that one fumble there and just knowing what to do in what situation.”

10. Young offensive linemen are making strides