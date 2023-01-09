Nebraska football loses three of its top four pass catchers from the 2022 season in the school record-breaking Trey Palmer along with tight end Travis Vokolek and receiver Oliver Martin. The Huskers just added a talent who can help replace those departures: Virginia WR transfer Billy Kemp IV has committed to Nebraska.

During a recent press conference, new Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said the team needed more depth at the receiver position and would be looking in the transfer portal for immediate help.

“We’ve got some good receivers, I just think we’ve got to build some depth there and the different types of receivers,” Satterfield said. “You don’t want them all to look the same, you need different types and body types and stuff.”

Satterfield found what he was looking for in Kemp, who announced his decision on Monday night at halftime of the CFP national championship game.

Kemp, a productive and veteran receiver who spent the past five seasons in the ACC at Virginia, is a grad transfer for the Huskers. Kemp, a 5-foot-9, 172-pounder, becomes the eighth overall transfer addition Nebraska has made this offseason. He's the second transfer receiver, joining Josh Fleeks from Baylor.

>>> Subscribe to Inside Nebraska for $9.95/month

Kemp has recorded 192 catches during his five seasons, which ranks fourth all-time for the Cavaliers. Those receptions have totaled 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns, and that receiving yardage mark ranks 10th in school history. Kemp was also Virginia’s main punt returner — he led the team in punt returns and punt return yardage in four straight seasons from 2019-22 and has totaled 2,337 all-purpose yards for his career.

Kemp played in seven of Virginia’s 10 games in 2022, catching 74 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns. The Cavaliers’ final two games of the regular season were canceled after three players — D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler — were killed in a shooting.

Kemp declared for the NFL Draft in December but entered the portal after the NCAA granted Virginia seniors an extra year of eligibility in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Kemp enters a Nebraska receivers room that badly needs his playmaking ability and experience as a sixth-year player. The Huskers return just two receivers who contributed last season in Marcus Washington (31 catches for 471 yards and one touchdown) and Alante Brown (16, 191). Fleeks’ addition will help depth also.

The Huskers return a group of inexperienced receivers, including Tommi Hill, Janiran Bonner, Shawn Hardy II and Victor Jones Jr.

Brody Belt and Wyatt Liewer, two receivers who have playing experience, are listed on Nebraska's online roster.

The 2023 class included three receiver commits in Malachi Coleman, Jaidyn Doss and Brice Turner, as well as one athlete who could start his career at the position in Jaylen Lloyd.