Who's Next? Five 2026 targets that could join Nebraska's growing class

in other news
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV info announced
Nebraska announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' October 19 matchup at Indiana.
Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend of new Nebraska buzz for 5-star OT, two 4-stars
Adam Gorney reports the latest buzz surrounding more than a dozen top prospects after a busy recruiting weekend.
Recruits in attendance react to Nebraska's win over Rutgers
Recruits react to Nebraska's win over Rutgers, Memorial Stadium environment
Blackshirt Breakdown: Rutgers Edition
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 14-7 win over Rutgers.
Conversations with Clouse: October 6
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
in other news
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV info announced
Nebraska announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' October 19 matchup at Indiana.
Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend of new Nebraska buzz for 5-star OT, two 4-stars
Adam Gorney reports the latest buzz surrounding more than a dozen top prospects after a busy recruiting weekend.
Recruits in attendance react to Nebraska's win over Rutgers
Recruits react to Nebraska's win over Rutgers, Memorial Stadium environment