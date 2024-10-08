Advertisement

Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV info announced

Nebraska announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' October 19 matchup at Indiana.

 • Zack Carpenter
Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend of new Nebraska buzz for 5-star OT, two 4-stars

Adam Gorney reports the latest buzz surrounding more than a dozen top prospects after a busy recruiting weekend.

 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruits in attendance react to Nebraska's win over Rutgers

Recruits react to Nebraska's win over Rutgers, Memorial Stadium environment

 • Tim Verghese
Blackshirt Breakdown: Rutgers Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's 14-7 win over Rutgers.

 • Steve Marik
Conversations with Clouse: October 6

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse

 • Zack Carpenter
Published Oct 8, 2024
Who's Next? Five 2026 targets that could join Nebraska's growing class
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
