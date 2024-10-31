WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of UCLA

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and his team have a major test – and a huge opportunity – in front of them this weekend in Lincoln.

The Huskers Huskers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) are coming off back-to-back ranked losses on the road to two of the best teams in the conference (No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State). Now, they have to regroup and get back up against UCLA (2-5, 1-4), a struggling team that is significantly less talented than Nebraska’s previous two opponents.

That matchup comes with Nebraska playing for bowl eligibility for the seventh time in the Rhule Era. The Huskers went 0-4 in such games last year and are now 0-2 this season.

Before that prime opportunity arises for the Huskers on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network), the Husker head coach met with the media one final time on Thursday for his regularly scheduled lightning round press conference.

