WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of UCLA

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears
Rivals' Adam Gorney has the latest recruiting news on more than 20 top prospects, including a pair of Nebraska targets.
Dylan Raiola is a replacement runner: Explaining Husker QB's running style
We explain Dylan Raiola’s running style and what to watch for when it comes to the Nebraska star QB in the run game.
The Nebraska Football Show: Final thoughts from Ohio State, UCLA preview
The Nebraska Football Show: Putting a bow on the loss to Ohio State and previewing the opportunity ahead against UCLA
Three Pressing Questions for Satterfield, NU offense over final four games
What happened at Ohio State, why has Thomas Fidone surged in the pass game and more questions for Nebraska's offense.
John Cook, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly preview #2 Nebraska vs #7 Wisconsin
Presser videos as NU volleyball's John Cook, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly preview the Huskers' showdown at Wisconsin.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and his team have a major test – and a huge opportunity – in front of them this weekend in Lincoln.
The Huskers Huskers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) are coming off back-to-back ranked losses on the road to two of the best teams in the conference (No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State). Now, they have to regroup and get back up against UCLA (2-5, 1-4), a struggling team that is significantly less talented than Nebraska’s previous two opponents.
That matchup comes with Nebraska playing for bowl eligibility for the seventh time in the Rhule Era. The Huskers went 0-4 in such games last year and are now 0-2 this season.
Before that prime opportunity arises for the Huskers on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network), the Husker head coach met with the media one final time on Thursday for his regularly scheduled lightning round press conference.
Watch Rhule's full press conference video in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
