Nebraska football kicks off against Colorado in less than 48 hours. Hear from Huskers coach Matt Rhule, who gave his final thoughts ahead of the big-time rivalry matchup at his second-and-final game week press conference of the week.
Watch the video in the link below, and subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska