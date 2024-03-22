MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No. 8 seed Nebraska saw its special season come to an end on Friday with a 98-83 loss to No. 9 Texas A&M inside the FedExForum.

It was a game that saw the Aggies control the Huskers with 3-point shooting and physicality.

"I'm proud of these guys for going out on a really high note with what they accomplished this season," Fred Hoiberg said after the game. "There's a lot of really sad faces in that locker room right now, a lot of tears after that game. But I told them, each and every one, you need to walk out here tonight with your head held high for what you helped this program accomplish."

Hoiberg helped lead Nebraska to the second-most wins in school history (23) and to the Big Dance for the first time in a decade. The head coach gave credit to this year's team for continuing to build the foundation and expects his program to consistently be in the NCAA Tournament going forward.

"When we do get that NCAA Tournament win, these guys are going to get a lot of credit for that, for really laying the foundation for what this thing needs to look like," Hoiberg said. "And they did a lot of great things. And I'm really, really happy that I had the opportunity to coach these two guys."

After the game, Juwan Gary, Rienk Mast and CJ Wilcher spoke with media in the locker room following the loss to Texas A&M on Friday: