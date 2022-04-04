Vince Guinta says it was a 'no-brainer' to come back to Nebraska

When Vince Guinta first came to Nebraska in 2005, I'm not sure he knew the impact his time here would have. Guinta was at NU from 2005 to 2008 and had the opportunity to stay on with Bo Pelini if he wanted to. From there Guinta got out of football and into the private business world, before getting back into recruiting operations at Oregon State, Wisconsin and Baylor. When Guinta got the call in December about coming back to NU, it was a pretty easy decision for him and his family, despite the fact Baylor just came off a Big 12 championship season and a Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss. “Timing is everything in this business,” Guinta said. “I don’t know when the full background of it was to when they could even talk to me, but I do know the timing was right when it was a possibility, it was something that was a no-brainer for me.”

Why did Guinta come back to Nebraska?

What was it about Nebraska that made the decision so easy for Guinta to return to Lincoln? His answer is one you often hear about Nebraska. “It’s the people here,” Guinta said. “That’s what makes Nebraska so special. To be able to bring my family back to this, to let them experience it – it was something I wanted to do.” The only thing that has changed now for Guinta is his overall duties. He's now much more involved with the big picture, as every single aspect of the recruiting and personnel departments runs through him. From there he reports directly to head coach Scott Frost. “My first job is to take Coach Frost’s vision for recruiting and the building of our team and put that into motion,” Guinta said. “That goes across working with our coaching staff, to establish the areas we recruit and the type of players we recruit. "On a day-to-day managing staffs of personnel assistants, recruiting assistants and on-campus recruiters, as well high school relations. I wish I could spend the majority of my time just watching players and trying to find great talent, but I spend the majority of my time getting done what Coach Frost would like to see happen. That’s my main job.”

Talking scholarship numbers for 2023 and the plan moving forward