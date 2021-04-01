HuskerOnline - Victor Jones commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska has added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class as Florida wide receiver Victor Jones committed to the Huskers on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete chose the NU over programs such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forrest and West Virginia among others. He had at least 17 offers to his name at the time if his commitment. Jones is the second known commit in Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Jones means for the Huskers.

Wide receiver Victor Jones committed to Nebraska on Thursday. (Rivals.com)

1. Landing a commitment from a player that has never visited Nebraska is not an easy thing to do. It's especially difficult when that player is from as far away as Florida like latest commit Victor Jones is. You've got to tip your hat to the job that the Huskers did with recruiting Jones to make that happen, especially lead recruiter Sean Beckton, offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick and head coach Scott Frost. 2. The Huskers have been after Jones for a long time and had made it clear that they wanted him in this recruiting class. Nebraska offered Jones last April and had consistently been one of the main programs recruiting him the hardest over that time. 3. You can never have too many playmakers in Frost's offense that that's what the Big Red are adding in Jones. He's someone that will be able to be a versatile weapon on offense and could also potentially factor into things on special teams as well.

4. From a physical perspective, Jones certainly fits the mold of receiver that Nebraska has been going after as of late. He measures in at 6-foot-2, 190-pounds right now which only adds to the size that NU has been stockpiling over the last few classes at the receiver position. 5. Jones is an exciting player to watch on film. He has a nice burst and his top-end speed is evident by the big plays he makes. He's a very fluid runner that eats up a ton of ground with his long legs. 6. Jones appears to have very nice ball skills and seems to be a natural hands catcher. He shows the ability to track the ball well in the air and displays nice leaping ability and body control. 7. Jones looks to be a very nice fit in the offense and at the wide receiver position for the Huskers. With one wideout in the boat now for the 2022 class I would anticipate NU only having room for one more receiver in this class going forward.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

1. 3/7/2021 - Ernest Hausmann - LB - 6-foot-3, 210 - Columbus, NE - 3 Stars 2. 4/1/2021 - Victor Jones - WR - 6-foot-2, 190 - Orlando, FL - 3 Stars



9. 2022 commit breakdown by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?