Advertisement

in other news

Recruiting Blitz: Isaiah Mozee reaction, 2026 QB dominoes and more

Recruiting Blitz: Isaiah Mozee reaction, 2026 QB dominoes and more

Reaction to Isaiah Mozee's commitment, the latest on the 2026 QB big board and thoughts on the Floribraska movement

 • Tim Verghese
Ranking 10 most impactful second-year Huskers

Ranking 10 most impactful second-year Huskers

Which second-year Husker players are set to make the biggest impact? Here's a list of the top 10.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Isaiah Neyor: "I'm just as good, if not better, than what I was at Wyoming"

Isaiah Neyor: "I'm just as good, if not better, than what I was at Wyoming"

Isaiah Neyor, a potential star WR for Nebraska, says he's back to the old form of his breakout 2021 season at Wyoming.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Conversations with Clouse: August 11

Conversations with Clouse: August 11

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse
Player Takeaways: Gabe Ervin Jr, IGC, Janiran Bonner

Player Takeaways: Gabe Ervin Jr, IGC, Janiran Bonner

Player Takeaways from RB Gabe Ervin Jr., WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and WR Janiran Bonner this week.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter

in other news

Recruiting Blitz: Isaiah Mozee reaction, 2026 QB dominoes and more

Recruiting Blitz: Isaiah Mozee reaction, 2026 QB dominoes and more

Reaction to Isaiah Mozee's commitment, the latest on the 2026 QB big board and thoughts on the Floribraska movement

 • Tim Verghese
Ranking 10 most impactful second-year Huskers

Ranking 10 most impactful second-year Huskers

Which second-year Husker players are set to make the biggest impact? Here's a list of the top 10.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Isaiah Neyor: "I'm just as good, if not better, than what I was at Wyoming"

Isaiah Neyor: "I'm just as good, if not better, than what I was at Wyoming"

Isaiah Neyor, a potential star WR for Nebraska, says he's back to the old form of his breakout 2021 season at Wyoming.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 13, 2024
Tuesday Tim-Bits: 2026 targets set visits, update on top '25 targets
Default Avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 7
Overall Record
3 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Sat 08/31 - 7:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
UTEP
3 - 9
UTEP
-27.5, O/U 48.5
Sat 09/07 - 11:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Colorado
4 - 8
Colorado
-6.5
TBA
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
6 - 5
Northern Iowa