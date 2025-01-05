After breakout season at Idaho, Andrew Marshall gets his Big Ten shot

Adam Gorney has the latest recruiting news on 20 intriguing prospects from the 2026 class.
Adam Friedman ranks the top five WRs still available in the transfer portal market.
Nebraska freshman WR Isaiah Mozee talks decision to flip to the Huskers, bowl practices, competing in Under Armour Game
Nebraska has taken its third receiver from the transfer portal in former Kentucky Wildcat, Hardley Gilmore IV.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola showed his head coach, Matt Rhule, something on the final drive of the Pinstripe Bowl.
Adam Gorney has the latest recruiting news on 20 intriguing prospects from the 2026 class.
Adam Friedman ranks the top five WRs still available in the transfer portal market.
Nebraska freshman WR Isaiah Mozee talks decision to flip to the Huskers, bowl practices, competing in Under Armour Game