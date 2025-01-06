Year in Review: Assessing the 2024 OL and TE room

In the fourth installment of Inside Nebraska's 'Year in Review' series, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese assess the offensive line and tight end rooms.

The two first discuss the shuffling along the line across the season and the performances of Gunnar Gottula and Henry Lutovsky in particular, who stepped into the starting lineup later in the year. Next the two discuss the senior seasons of Bryce Benhart and Ben Scott and what life without the two could potentially look like on the offensive line.

The two discuss Donovan Raiola's performance amidst the many changes on the line, the Micah Mazzccua saga and the consistency of Justin Evans. Flipping to the tight end room, the two discuss the performance of the room overall, how important Thomas Fidone's next decision is for the room and what the future holds, whether or not Fidone returns.