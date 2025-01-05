Nebraska adds transfer defensive back Jamir Conn

Nebraska continued to bolster its defensive backs room with the addition of transfer Jamir Conn Sunday evening.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Conn is a native of Kansas City and product of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, where he played for current Nebraska assistant Jamar Mozee and two current Huskers in 2025 class member Isaiah Mozee and Missouri transfer Williams Nwaneri. Conn visited Nebraska on Saturday and attended the Husker men's basketball game against UCLA.
Conn spent the past two seasons at the FCS level with Southern Illinois, where he saw the field from day one and played in 23 career games while totaling 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Conn will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt should he need it.
In 2024, Conn played in 11 games and recorded 3.5 TFLs and six pass breakups. He entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 11 and fielded offers from programs like James Madison, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State, UMass, Old Dominion and Stony Brook.
Conn verbally committed to JMU in December, but will now suit up for Nebraska in 2025.
Conn becomes the 14th transfer addition Nebraska has made this cycle. He's the third defensive back taken, joining Idaho's Andrew Marshall and Georgia's Justyn Rhett.
— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff
Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in Conn
Scrappy, quick cornerback with a quick trigger and above-average instincts, Conn is somewhat undersized, but plays with the physicality of a bigger defensive back.
He covers ground quickly, changes directions well and shows good recognition as plays develop. More than a willing tackler, though consistency wrapping up could improve. Embraces and enforces physicality rather than reacting, jams receivers at the line of scrimmage and forces routes into the sidelines through pure want-to.
Plays well through the hands to force incompletions, could afford to be a little more disciplined with hand usage at times, though. Quicker than he is fast, but has capable closing speed. Explosive out of breaks, can adjust coverage mid-play without losing a step.
Plays with good foot speed and showcases good footwork, mirroring receivers off the line of scrimmage in off-man coverage. More than willing to set the edge in the run game, eye discipline could improve as he closes in on ball carriers but has the physicality to bring bigger backs down regardless.
Plays bigger than his size as a result of his rangy limbs. Body strength could improve, he can afford to add 10 or 15 pounds. Can be caught out of phase early by quick receivers if he can’t get hands on them, though he has the ability to recover more often than not.
His patience and technique can improve to avoid being out of position. Shows good instincts and understanding in coverage. Technique and knowledge in zone coverage can continue to improve, though.
Largely played outside cornerback to this point in college but more than capable of sliding inside to nickel. At his best in coverage so likely sticks in the cornerback room, but willingness in the run game could open him up for opportunities at safety as well.
- Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska staff
