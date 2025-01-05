Nebraska adds transfer defensive back Jamir Conn

Nebraska continued to bolster its defensive backs room with the addition of transfer Jamir Conn Sunday evening.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Conn is a native of Kansas City and product of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, where he played for current Nebraska assistant Jamar Mozee and two current Huskers in 2025 class member Isaiah Mozee and Missouri transfer Williams Nwaneri. Conn visited Nebraska on Saturday and attended the Husker men's basketball game against UCLA.

Conn spent the past two seasons at the FCS level with Southern Illinois, where he saw the field from day one and played in 23 career games while totaling 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Conn will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt should he need it.

In 2024, Conn played in 11 games and recorded 3.5 TFLs and six pass breakups. He entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 11 and fielded offers from programs like James Madison, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State, UMass, Old Dominion and Stony Brook.

Conn verbally committed to JMU in December, but will now suit up for Nebraska in 2025.

Conn becomes the 14th transfer addition Nebraska has made this cycle. He's the third defensive back taken, joining Idaho's Andrew Marshall and Georgia's Justyn Rhett.

— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff