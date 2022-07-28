Trey Palmer named to Paul Hornung Award watch list
On Thursday, Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer was added to the 2022 Paul Hornung Award watch list.
https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1552700411722620928?s=20&t=THmib4UGRiuzfeVLE5nFWw
The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. It is also a way of paying tribute to Paul Hornung, a football legend and Louisville, Kentucky, native who passed away in November 2020.
Palmer, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Kentwood, Louisiana, spent the past three seasons at LSU where he had a combined 41 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. His last season with LSU was his best — he caught 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns.
Palmer, a former five-star prospect in the 2019 class, was also a dynamic return specialist in Baton Rouge. He returned a punt for a touchdown in 2019 and took a kickoff for a score in 2020.
Here's the full watch list:
Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Kazmeir Allen, UCLA
Amad Anderson, Temple
Brian Battie, USF
Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
Jordan Byrd, San Diego State
Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte
Stefan Cobbs, Boise State
Jack Colletto, Oregon State
Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo
Blake Corum, Michigan
Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers
Derius Davis, TCU
Demario Douglas, Liberty
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Maquel Haywood, Navy
Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
D'Shawn Jamison, Texas
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State
Devin Maddox, Toledo
D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana
Bryan Massey, SMU
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati
Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
Ryan O'Keefe, UCF
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
Myles Price, Texas Tech
Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Nikko Remigio, Fresno State
Brenden Rice, Southern California
Tyrell Robinson, Army
Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois
Will Shipley, Clemson
Tarheeb Still, Maryland
Jaylen Stinson, Duke
Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State
Titus Swen, Wyoming
Milan Tucker, Appalachian State
Sean Tyler, Western Michigan
Chris Tyree, Notre Dame
Jalen Walker, Miami (OH)
Luke Wysong, New Mexico
Palmer is the fourth Husker to be named to a preseason watch list. Here are the others:
Ethan Piper — Allstate Good Works Team
Luke Reimer — Butkus Award
Ochaun Mathis — Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Trey Palmer — Paul Hornung Award