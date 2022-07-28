Trey Palmer named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

On Thursday, Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer was added to the 2022 Paul Hornung Award watch list.

The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. It is also a way of paying tribute to Paul Hornung, a football legend and Louisville, Kentucky, native who passed away in November 2020.

Palmer, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Kentwood, Louisiana, spent the past three seasons at LSU where he had a combined 41 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. His last season with LSU was his best — he caught 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

Palmer, a former five-star prospect in the 2019 class, was also a dynamic return specialist in Baton Rouge. He returned a punt for a touchdown in 2019 and took a kickoff for a score in 2020.

Here's the full watch list:

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

Amad Anderson, Temple

Brian Battie, USF

Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB

Jordan Byrd, San Diego State

Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte

Stefan Cobbs, Boise State

Jack Colletto, Oregon State

Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo

Blake Corum, Michigan

Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers

Derius Davis, TCU

Demario Douglas, Liberty

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Maquel Haywood, Navy

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

D'Shawn Jamison, Texas

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State

Devin Maddox, Toledo

D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana

Bryan Massey, SMU

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati

Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

Ryan O'Keefe, UCF

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Myles Price, Texas Tech

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Nikko Remigio, Fresno State

Brenden Rice, Southern California

Tyrell Robinson, Army

Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Will Shipley, Clemson

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

Jaylen Stinson, Duke

Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State

Titus Swen, Wyoming

Milan Tucker, Appalachian State

Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

Jalen Walker, Miami (OH)

Luke Wysong, New Mexico

Palmer is the fourth Husker to be named to a preseason watch list. Here are the others:

Ethan Piper — Allstate Good Works Team

Luke Reimer — Butkus Award

Ochaun Mathis — Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Trey Palmer — Paul Hornung Award