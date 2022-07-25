Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer named to Butkus Award preseason watch list
Linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list on Monday.
He is one of 51 players on the list for the award, which honors the best linebacker in college football. He is one of six linebackers from the Big Ten on the list as he joins Seth Benson, Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs (Iowa), Calvin Hart Jr. (Illinois) and Mariano Sori-Marin (Minnesota).
Reimer is entering his fourth season as a Husker, returning to anchor Erik Chinander's defensive unit as one of the their veteran leaders. He is one of Chinander and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud's best and most important defenders, and he also provides a crucial veteran presence by returning after starting in every game last season.
Reimer was named the Nebraska Linebacker of the Year in 2021 and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer following a season in which he posted a career-high and team-best 108 tackles and a career high with 6.0 tackles for loss in addition to one sack.
He is part of one of the Big Ten's best linebacker duos alongside Nick Henrich. Though Reimer was out this spring while rehabbing an injury, Ruud says he has been impressed with their work this offseason.
“The good thing with both of those guys is they both have really been studious,” Ruud said. “They spend a lot of time studying their own games. I think that extra year of experience for each of them starting full-time for the first time in their careers for a full season, they know really what to expect and how to manage their bodies for an entire season.”
The preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award was also released on Monday, but the Huskers did not have any representatives on that list despite cornerback Quinton Newsome being a strong candidate for the award that honors the country's best defensive back.
The bulk of the offensive college football national awards preseason watch lists were announced last week, but Nebraska was shut out from recognition for those honors. No Huskers were included on the lists for those awards that honor the nation's best quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and center, in addition to the Maxwell Award that honors the best all-around player in the sport.
There are eight more preseason watch lists that will be announced over the next week:
July 26: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman on offense or defense)
July 27: Lou Groza Award (best kicker) and Ray Guy Award (best punter)
July 28: Paul Hornung Award (honors the player deemed the most versatile in college football) and Wuerffel Trophy (awarded to the player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement")
July 29: Walter Camp Award (player of the year)
Aug. 1: Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)