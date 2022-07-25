Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer named to Butkus Award preseason watch list

Linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list on Monday.

He is one of 51 players on the list for the award, which honors the best linebacker in college football. He is one of six linebackers from the Big Ten on the list as he joins Seth Benson, Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs (Iowa), Calvin Hart Jr. (Illinois) and Mariano Sori-Marin (Minnesota).

Reimer is entering his fourth season as a Husker, returning to anchor Erik Chinander's defensive unit as one of the their veteran leaders. He is one of Chinander and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud's best and most important defenders, and he also provides a crucial veteran presence by returning after starting in every game last season.

Reimer was named the Nebraska Linebacker of the Year in 2021 and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer following a season in which he posted a career-high and team-best 108 tackles and a career high with 6.0 tackles for loss in addition to one sack.

He is part of one of the Big Ten's best linebacker duos alongside Nick Henrich. Though Reimer was out this spring while rehabbing an injury, Ruud says he has been impressed with their work this offseason.

“The good thing with both of those guys is they both have really been studious,” Ruud said. “They spend a lot of time studying their own games. I think that extra year of experience for each of them starting full-time for the first time in their careers for a full season, they know really what to expect and how to manage their bodies for an entire season.”