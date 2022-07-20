Barrett Ruud talks Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich and rest of linebacker room

Nebraska’s inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud was on ‘Sports Nightly’ Wednesday to break down his position room. It was a quick interview, lasting only about nine minutes, so here are the quick hits from the coach: >> Ruud was without starter Luke Reimer and backup Garrett Snodgrass this spring as both were rehabbing injuries. While Ruud never wants to see his players dealing with injuries, the situation did allow Ruud to see other players get reps. “Getting guys and being able to match up different guys throughout the spring and get guys extra reps was the benefit,” Ruud said. >> Ruud’s room will be led by the two returning starters in the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Reimer and the 6-3, 225-pound Nick Henrich, two in-state products. After growing up in Kansas, Reimer went on to star at Lincoln North Star High School while Henrich is an Omaha Burke grad. While they make one of the Big Ten’s best linebacker duos, Ruud thinks they have yet to reach their potential. “I think the biggest benefit for this year for him (Henrich) is this was the first offseason where he’s been truly healthy,” Ruud said. “That makes a big difference where you can get a full year’s session in the weight room, the growth you get from an athletic standpoint is big. He had no restrictions lifting, and in the past he’s either had a shoulder surgery, a knee, he’s had something he’s had to rehab from. "So he’s had a complete full year to really attack the weight room, and I think that’s going to show on the field.”

Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich (#42). (AP Photos)

While Henrich was able to avoid an injury, Reimer wasn't as lucky. That’s not usually the case with Reimer, who has stayed clean injury-wise for most of his career until this year. “The good thing with both of those guys is they both have really been studious,” Ruud said. “They spend a lot of time studying their own games. I think that extra year of experience for each of them starting full-time for the first time in their careers for a full season, they know really what to expect and how to manage their bodies for an entire season.” >> With Reimer out, it opened the door of opportunity for others, most notably Eteva Mauga-Clements, the former junior-college product from Diablo Valley Community College in California.

Nebraska linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements. (Sean Callahan)

The 6-1, 220-pound Mauga-Clements, who Ruud calls “Va,” has played in 20 games the past two seasons at Nebraska and had recorded six tackles, five of which came last season. “I think Va, along with Ernest Hausmann, probably benefited from the spring more than anybody else,” Ruud said. “Just being able to take a bunch of first-team reps and working with Nick. This is his third year in the program, and he’s really made a huge jump as far as just understanding all the intricacies and the techniques that we teach. "When he came to us from Diablo Valley, he basically just blitzed every play, so he had to learn a new way of playing linebacker. But he made a huge jump this past spring in my opinion.” >> Hausmann, the in-state product from Columbus, has been everything Ruud and the rest of the coaches were hoping he’d be when they signed him in the 2022 class.

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann.