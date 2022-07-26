Ochaun Mathis named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list

Nebraska went the first week of announcements for college football awards watch lists completely shut out.

This week has been a different story so far.

Huskers EDGE Ochaun Mathis was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday for the award that honors the nation's defensive player of the year. Mathis, who is one of 85 players on the watch list, joins teammate Luke Reimer, who was named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list for the country's best linebacker.

Mathis, who spent the past four seasons with TCU, transferred to Nebraska in the offseason after playing in 38 games (including 34 starts) during his last three years with the Horned Frogs.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder finished his TCU career with 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks, and he was twice named a second-team All-Big 12 performer – first in 2020 and then in 2021, when he started all 12 games and finished with 45 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss.

Mathis is one of 17 defensive ends included on the list and one of 10 Big Ten players to be honored. He joins DT Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin), LB Jack Campbell (Iowa), DE Zach Harrison (Ohio State), S Xavier Henderson (Michigan State), LB Nick Herbig (Wisconsin), Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State), CB Riley Moss (Iowa), DT PJ Mustipher (Penn State) and CB Joey Porter (Penn State).

There are six more preseason watch lists that will be announced over the next week after Tuesday's announcements of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman on offense or defense):

July 27: Lou Groza Award (best kicker) and Ray Guy Award (best punter)

July 28: Paul Hornung Award (honors the player deemed the most versatile in college football) and Wuerffel Trophy (awarded to the player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement")

July 29: Walter Camp Award (player of the year)

Aug. 1: Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)