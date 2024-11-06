Three Predictions: Offensive coordinators, Michigan flip target, Iowa

Rivals national recruiting director Greg Smith has a trio of predictions about a pair of Big Ten programs that may be looking for new offensive coordinators, a flip target for Michigan and how Iowa will close its season.

We are getting to that time of year where the coaching hot seats start getting warmer around the country. Normally we are very focused on what that means for head coaches. There has been some buzz about that around the country but in Big Ten country it’s been lasered in on a couple high-profile programs’ offensive coordinators.

Last year’s national champions, Michigan has had a huge quarterback problem all year. It’s still baffling how the team went from having a first-round pick with J.J. McCarthy to whatever the rotation of quarterbacks has been this season. It was a failure in recruiting, the transfer portal and NIL. But along with that, the Wolverines' passing game in general has been poor. The team has only attempted 210 passes this season – third-lowest in the league. Michigan is averaging 134 passing yards per game which isn’t just an indictment of the quarterbacks but the pass catchers and scheme. The Wolverines need to make a move quickly to inject life into that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, Nebraska did nail quarterback recruiting last offseason when it landed five-star Dylan Raiola. We didn’t expect them to look like Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts right away. But Husker fans have seen the offense regress badly through the season. Nebraska is averaging 23.6 points per game. But the most damning stat of all is that coach Matt Rhule has not won a game at Nebraska where the defense has allowed more than 14 points. I’d argue that the bye week the team is currently on is the perfect time to make at least a play-calling change away from Marcus Satterfield.

If there aren’t big changes in Lincoln there several players – Dylan Raiola, Carter Nelson and Jacory Barney – will have plenty of teams checking to see if they enter the portal.