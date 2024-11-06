TNFS: Assessing Nebraska football following loss to UCLA

in other news
Nebraska reportedly hires Dana Holgorsen
Nebraska is looking to beef up its offense for the 2024 season, and Matt Rhule is bringing in Dana Holgorsen to help.
The Checkdown: NU is unpredictable, bye week pressures get to Raiola
The Checkdown details Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA at home.
Rhule talks recruiting, roster management amidst losing streak
Matt Rhule talks balancing recruiting and roster management with helping Nebraska end its losing streak.
Several Huskers make impacts as Nebraska pulls away from UTRGV for win
Nebraska shook off a slow start offensively to pull away for a 20-point win Monday night against UTRGV.
Three thoughts from Nebraska's win over Texas Rio Grande Valley
Three quick thoughts following Nebraska's season-opening win over Texas Rio Grande Valley.
In this week's edition of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss where Nebraska stands heading into the second bye week after Saturday's 27-20 loss to UCLA
The two first react to the loss to the Bruins and how it affects Matt Rhule's tenure thus far. The two then discuss the offensive struggles, what the addition of Dana Holgorsen means for the program and discuss the play of Dylan Raiola as of late.
The two zoom out and assess the play of some key units on both sides of the ball this year, what Rhule's "redshirts off" comment could mean and how the program can bounce back in the final three games of the season.
