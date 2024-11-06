TNFS: Assessing Nebraska football following loss to UCLA

In this week's edition of The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss where Nebraska stands heading into the second bye week after Saturday's 27-20 loss to UCLA

The two first react to the loss to the Bruins and how it affects Matt Rhule's tenure thus far. The two then discuss the offensive struggles, what the addition of Dana Holgorsen means for the program and discuss the play of Dylan Raiola as of late.

The two zoom out and assess the play of some key units on both sides of the ball this year, what Rhule's "redshirts off" comment could mean and how the program can bounce back in the final three games of the season.



