Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy RBs this offseason?

Matt Rhule (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

The transfer portal will officially open in about a month and players from your favorite team will be looking for a new home. Your favorite team will also be looking to bring in players they think can make an impact next season. This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens. Up next is running back. MORE IN THIS SERIES: Which program needs to buy a QB?

NEBRASKA

Dylan Raiola and Dante Dowdell (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

Matt Rhule has the Cornhuskers making steady progress as a team but there is still work to be done. Running back is one position that needs some additional juice. Nebraska has depth at running back and a handful of power backs but none of them have really emerged as a true workhorse. Expect Nebraska to go looking for a reliable, explosive running back in the transfer portal this offseason.

OLE MISS

Lane Kiffin (Photo by © Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

In 2023, the Rebels were one of the best rushing offenses in the nation but they’ve taken a step back this year, largely due to the departure of Quinshon Judkins for Ohio State. The running back room in Oxford isn’t stocked with a lot of high-end talent and they’re losing lead back Henry Parrish Jr. after this season. Ole Miss didn’t sign a running back in the 2024 recruiting class and 2025 running back commit Shekai Mills-Knight is being pursued by a number of other programs ahead of National Signing Day.

TENNESSEE

Josh Heupel (Photo by © Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)