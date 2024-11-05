Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy RBs this offseason?

The transfer portal will officially open in about a month and players from your favorite team will be looking for a new home. Your favorite team will also be looking to bring in players they think can make an impact next season.
This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens. Up next is running back.
MORE IN THIS SERIES: Which program needs to buy a QB?
VISIT REACTIONS ROLL IN: Michigan | Clemson | South Carolina | Tennessee | Recruiting Rumor Mill
MORE TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer Team Ranking | Football Player Ranking | Basketball Player Ranking
NEBRASKA
Matt Rhule has the Cornhuskers making steady progress as a team but there is still work to be done. Running back is one position that needs some additional juice. Nebraska has depth at running back and a handful of power backs but none of them have really emerged as a true workhorse. Expect Nebraska to go looking for a reliable, explosive running back in the transfer portal this offseason.
OLE MISS
In 2023, the Rebels were one of the best rushing offenses in the nation but they’ve taken a step back this year, largely due to the departure of Quinshon Judkins for Ohio State. The running back room in Oxford isn’t stocked with a lot of high-end talent and they’re losing lead back Henry Parrish Jr. after this season.
Ole Miss didn’t sign a running back in the 2024 recruiting class and 2025 running back commit Shekai Mills-Knight is being pursued by a number of other programs ahead of National Signing Day.
TENNESSEE
Running back Dylan Sampson has been outstanding for Tennessee this season but it would be surprising to see him pass on entering the upcoming NFL Draft. If he does leave Knoxville for the pros, there will be a lot of uncertainty in the running back room. DeSean Bishop, Khalifa Keith, Peyton Lewis and Cameron Seldon all have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining but it’s unclear if any of them can be as impactful as Sampson has been this season.
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT