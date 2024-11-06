Advertisement

Nebraska reportedly hires Dana Holgorsen

Nebraska is looking to beef up its offense for the 2024 season, and Matt Rhule is bringing in Dana Holgorsen to help.

 • Steve Marik
The Checkdown: NU is unpredictable, bye week pressures get to Raiola

The Checkdown details Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA at home.

 • Steve Marik
Rhule talks recruiting, roster management amidst losing streak

Matt Rhule talks balancing recruiting and roster management with helping Nebraska end its losing streak.

 • Tim Verghese
Several Huskers make impacts as Nebraska pulls away from UTRGV for win

Nebraska shook off a slow start offensively to pull away for a 20-point win Monday night against UTRGV.

 • Steve Marik
Three thoughts from Nebraska's win over Texas Rio Grande Valley

Three quick thoughts following Nebraska's season-opening win over Texas Rio Grande Valley.

 • Steve Marik

Published Nov 6, 2024
Analyzing Brice Williams' game vs. UTRGV: "Everything was coming naturally"
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
