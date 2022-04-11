The Weekly Rundown: Putting a wrap on spring football

We put a wrap on spring football and more as we start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown Column.

Sure bets

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now: OLB Garrett Nelson: There weren't very many takeaways you could have from watching Saturday's Red-White spring game, but one of them was the play of outside linebacker Garrett Nelson. He pretty much did whatever he wanted on pass rush situations against NU's tackles. He looks faster and he's added some good weight to his body. TCU Portal target Ochaun Mathis: Yep, this guy sure passed the eye test. I'm not sure I've seen Nebraska put as much of a full-court press effort as they did with TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis this weekend. They did everything right, from bringing all of his key family figures to Lincoln, along with spending valuable one-on-one time with him during his entire visit. During pre-game warm-ups, he spent time talking to former Husker All-American defensive lineman Jason Peter, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts among others. RB Anthony Grant: Junior college transfer running back Anthony Grant just has something about him. He's got an extra set of gears in his game, and we saw that on display Saturday. It finally feels like the Huskers got one right after missing on JUCO backs Greg Bell and Dedrick Mills to a large extent considering what the expectation level was when they came to Nebraska. Grant is also very hungry to get this opportunity after spending time in both Kansas and New Mexico playing junior college football. Nebraska's commitment to the student-athlete: On Saturday the Nebraska Athletic Department announced that every scholarship student-athlete will be eligible to receive an extra $6,000 per year for academic performance. To simplify what that means, NU is taking over $3 million out of their own pockets to essentially take scholarship stipend checks from about $1,3000 to now $1,800 a month if you show academic progress and stay on track to graduate. That's quite a deal, considering it wasn't too long ago scholarship athletes made just $800 a month before the cost of attendance stipend was added. On top of that, Nebraska's NIL Collective ABM announced on Friday they have paid out $850,000 already on 450 NIL deals, and now have $3.5 million committed/raised for future NIL deals. And keep in mind, this is just one stream of NIL. It doesn't include OpenDorse deals or any other opportunity athletes get outside of ABM. Husker football in Dublin: Anyone that has doubts about Nebraska playing in Ireland, Trev Alberts squashed those on Saturday. Alberts was asked, "when he felt comfortable moving forward with the game in Ireland?" "We have a signed contract in place to play this game in Ireland," Alberts said without flinching. He added that they are looking forward to this trip and they know how big of a game it is for a lot of obvious reasons. NU has a team of officials heading out to Dublin this month to check things out, and Frost is tentatively scheduled to make a promotional trip to Dublin in May.

QB Chubba Purdy. (Tyler Krecklow)

Surprises

These were my surprises of the week: QB Chubba Purdy: Florida State QB transfer Chubba Purdy only has practiced for about one week this spring, but he sure had a few impressive moments on Saturday. Purdy not only has arm talent but speed as well. You could see Frost's wheels spinning as he watched Purdy on Saturday. TE AJ Rollins: Of all the true freshmen on the roster this year, you could argue tight end A.J. Rollins was the most improved player. In high school, Rollins at times looked like a basketball player told to play football. He would show flashes, but it just wasn't consistently at a high level. This spring, Rollins looked like a football player. He's got good hands and he's made some great gains in the weight room. Spring game visitor list: We all knew Nebraska was going to have some quality visitors at the spring game, but let's not kid ourselves, that was the best recruiting weekend NU has had by far since the COVID pandemic hit. In some ways, I think having the spring game on Apr. 9 helped the Huskers, as they were the only major school in the region that played this past Saturday. I also think NIL played an impact, as several of these prospects were aware of the potential opportunities in Lincoln.

Nebraska's offensive line remains a work in progress. (Tyler Krecklow)

The jury is still out

Questions still surround these things: Nebraska's offensive line: We saw Casey Thompson and the top offense for nine plays on Saturday, and the little we did see, the offensive line had some issues in pass protection. The Husker offensive line is far from the finished product at this point. QB Logan Smothers: What does the future hold for Logan Smothers after this spring? What are his thoughts moving into the summer?

RB Markese Stepp: The former USC transfer just can't seem to stay healthy. On Saturday, Markese Stepp injured himself after one play and was seen slamming his helmet in frustration on the sideline. You feel for Stepp because nothing has seemed to go right for the Indianapolis native. He missed last spring with an injury and from there things have never been able to take off.

Nebraska OC Mark Whipple. (Associated Press)

This has my attention