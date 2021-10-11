The Weekly Rundown: Can the Huskers get up for eight straight games?

Nebraska will play their eighth game this week at Minnesota. We start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown column, as we hit on that and more.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

RB Rahmir Johnson: There's no question who the top running back is on the roster after seven weeks. Rahmir Johnson deserves a lot of credit. He stayed patient, and when he got his chance he took advantage of it.

Most importantly, Johnson plays within the offense and does his job both as a back and as a receiver. He had one of the more complete games we've seen from a back in the Scott Frost era against Michigan.

More potential offensive line shake-up: We will wait for the official word from Frost on Monday, but you have to expect we could see some shake-up this week on the offensive line after Teddy Prochazka went down with a leg injury on Saturday.

All signs point to going back to what we saw to start the season with Bryce Benhart at right tackle and Turner Corcoran at left tackle.

Michigan: Nebraska has now played three undefeated teams ranked inside the AP top 10 in Oklahoma, Michigan and Michigan State. Today, the Wolverines are the most complete football team Nebraska has faced this season. They can run it, throw it, and they are elite on defense and special teams.

Turn off the lights: It's hard to start new traditions at Memorial Stadium, but "Turn off the lights" sure appears to be here to stay.

Nebraska fans so badly wanted their own fourth-quarter stadium anthem. They tried "Let me clear my throat," but that came and went about as fast as the Snuggie. "Turn off the lights" featuring AC/DC's Thunderstruck just feels different.

Saturday was one of the better moments we've seen in Memorial Stadium in a while. The way Michigan tried to get involved also added to the scene. Both teams walked towards midfield like two prizefighters getting ready to step into the ring for the 12th round.