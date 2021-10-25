The Weekly Rundown: An unpredictable weekend for the Big Ten West

Can anyone figure out the Big Ten West at this point? It's getting harder to read by the week. We hit on that and more as we start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown column.

You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:

A complete mess in the West: Last week Purdue beat Iowa. This past week Illinois beat Penn State, Minnesota is now 3-1 in league play and Wisconsin has looked good two weeks in a row. The Big Ten West is a complete mess.

Husker fans were obviously furious with NU's loss at Minnesota before the bye, but what's interesting is the Gophers have played themselves right back into the race and they control their own destiny at this point. They play Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. 8-4 or 9-3 seems very realistic for them right now.

That's also what's frustrating if you are a Nebraska fan. Never has winning the West been more attainable than in 2021, and NU finds themselves at 1-3 in the division.

Ohio State is the best team in the Big Ten: Sure Ohio State lost in September to Oregon, but they are playing better than any team in the Big Ten, and it's not even close at this point.

The Buckeyes have won their last three league games by scores of 52-13, 66-17 and 54-7. Their young offense has finally caught its stride, and this is without a doubt the toughest game Nebraska has remaining on the schedule.

A healthier Adrian Martinez vs. Purdue: By now we all know Adrian Martinez played hurt at Minnesota. The good news is he didn't appear to take any hard shots in that game. Two solid weeks of rest should have him the healthiest we've seen since before the Michigan State game.

Purdue WR David Bell and DE George Karlaftis: The Boilermakers will come to Lincoln with arguably two first-rounders in wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlafitis. This is "make some money" week for cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and a "hold on to your hat" week for NU's offensive tackles.

A December portal push from Nebraska: We've known since June Nebraska's recruiting class would be around 13 for 2022. This past week was the first time Scott Frost publicly acknowledged NU planned to make a strong portal push in December on top of that.

The reality is they did the same thing last year, and every team in college football is going to do it in December. I think his remarks got some headlines, but the bottom line is every team in college football will mine the portal after the season comes to an end.

My read is, instead of adding four or five portal additions, that number could push its way up to six or seven, which will help balance out the numbers where NU currently has 49 players on scholarship carrying freshman eligibility. The question, though, is how do you stay at 85? Obviously, some more attrition will need to happen.