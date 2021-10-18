Huskers lose DE commit Hayden Schwartz on Monday

Nebraska and defensive end commit Hayden Schwartz parted ways on Monday. Schwartz announced his decommitment from the Big Red on Twitter.

The Jacksonville native recently visited NU for the first time since his official visit in early June for the Michigan game earlier this month.

"After much prayer and talking with my parents, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Schwartz said in a tweet. "I would like to thank Nebraska, their fans, and the whole coaching staff for everything they have done for me and my family."

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound Schwartz puts NU's 2022 class size number now down to eight total commits. The Huskers plan to sign around 13 in 2022.