{{ timeAgo('2021-10-24 20:22:54 -0500') }} football

The Beat: Ervin Jr. and Kolarevic joined JoJo Domann on this week's show

Sean Callahan
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Welcome to "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.

RB Gabe Ervin Jr. and LB Chris Kolarevic joined JoJo Domann on this week's episode.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

You can subscribe to "The Beat" with JoJo Domann on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

The Beat- Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on the bye weekend and new practice approach

11:11

RB Gabe Ervin joins JoJo

22:46

LB Chris Kolarevic joins the show

33:45

Final discussion with Gabe Ervin Jr. and Chris Kolarevic

44:23

Mailbag questions and final thoughts heading into Purdue week

