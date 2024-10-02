PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIyTkoyV1RKN0cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
The Nebraska Football Show: Huskers back home to face undefeated Rutgers

Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Inside Nebraska
In this week's The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik recap the Huskers' win over Purdue, highlighting the improvement they saw on both sides of the ball, and areas of concern lingering a few days removed from the game.

The two trade takes on what they saw defensively from the Huskers, praise the play of John Bullock and Ceyair Wright namely, and speculate what the defense could look like when Tommi Hill returns.

Next the two look ahead to Nebraska's homecoming game against undefeated Rutgers, who roll into Lincoln off a Friday night thrilling victory over Washington. The two offer their assessment of the threat the Scarlet Knights present offensively, from their electric running back Kyle Monangai to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who Husker fans are quite familiar with from his time at Minnesota, to their stout offensive line. Defensively, the two discuss the opportunity the Huskers could have on the ground and a path to success for Dylan Raiola on Saturday. To close, the two offer a few names to watch on both sides of the ball, keys to victory for Nebraska and what could ultimately decide Saturday's game.

