In this week's The Nebraska Football Show, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik recap the Huskers' win over Purdue, highlighting the improvement they saw on both sides of the ball, and areas of concern lingering a few days removed from the game.

The two trade takes on what they saw defensively from the Huskers, praise the play of John Bullock and Ceyair Wright namely, and speculate what the defense could look like when Tommi Hill returns.

Next the two look ahead to Nebraska's homecoming game against undefeated Rutgers, who roll into Lincoln off a Friday night thrilling victory over Washington. The two offer their assessment of the threat the Scarlet Knights present offensively, from their electric running back Kyle Monangai to quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who Husker fans are quite familiar with from his time at Minnesota, to their stout offensive line. Defensively, the two discuss the opportunity the Huskers could have on the ground and a path to success for Dylan Raiola on Saturday. To close, the two offer a few names to watch on both sides of the ball, keys to victory for Nebraska and what could ultimately decide Saturday's game.