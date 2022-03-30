Texas DT Van Poppel set to take official visit to Nebraska

Riley Van Poppel , from Argyle (Texas), was in Nebraska for their junior day on March 5th and came away very impressed with what the Huskers could offer him. There is a conflict for Van Poppel that won't allow him to get up to Lincoln for the spring game in April, but he has set up an official visit to Lincoln a little later this summer.

"The official visit to Nebraska is the only official visit that I have set up right now. That official visit will be from June 9th to 12th. I am in the works to set up more official visits and will probably only take three of my five official visits."

Nebraska is the first school to set up an official visit with Van Poppel. He doesn't think he will take all five of his official visits as part of his process.

"I won't be able to get up to Nebraska for the spring game," Van Poppel said. "That's the day of my prom. But I do have an official visit set up for June and would like to get back unofficially for one more time before then."

Van Poppel is looking forward to the return visit to Nebraska. He wants to spend more time around the team to talk with some of the defensive linemen. He also wants to spend more time with the coaching staff.

"When I go back to Nebraska for my official visit I just want to see what life is like around the team," Van Poppel said. "I want to talk to some of them. And other than that, I really just want to talk to the coaches again and just spend some time with them getting a better feel for it all."

There is a plan for Van Poppel to commit before the start of his fall camp. He doesn't want any distractions going into his final high school season.

"I would like to be committed before my season starts in August so that when two-a-day practices start then I will be 100% focused on my team and not thinking about recruiting or anything else."

There has been a recent offer to Van Poppel to play offense. He says that Nebraska likes him on defense and just about every other school recruiting him does, too. There are some schools that are considering him an athlete.

"Nebraska likes me as a defensive tackle," Van Poppel said. "Vanderbilt has offered me as an offensive lineman, but every other school likes me as a defensive lineman or just as an athlete.

"I like defensive line and I know that I could play on either side of the ball in college and playing on either side would still give me a chance to go play in the NFL, but I like playing defense more."

Van Poppel said coaches Chinander, Dawson, Applewhite and Dillon are recruiting him for the Huskers and he will on occasion also receive a phone call from head coach Scott Frost.