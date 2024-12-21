Three Key Takeaways: Jacory Barney, Ben Scott, John Bullock, Marques Buford

Nebraska football is exactly one week away from finally competing in a bowl game once again.

It will be nearly eight full calendar years since the Huskers last played in the postseason (38-24 loss to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016), but they feel they're ready to take on the challenge of finishing with a winning season for the first time since that 2016 campaign.

RELATED:

>> Rhule talks Dowdell, navigating new landscape of roster management

>> Rhule reveals who will miss bowl game, latest transfer portal updates

>> A "unique twist" involving Jamar Mozee helped NU land Addison Williams

The chance to finish a 2024 season that was filled with major highs and extreme lows – and head into Year 3 of the Matt Rhule Era with whatever momentum a non-playoff bowl game provides – is not lost among the players.

That was one of the main topics on Friday as three veterans – offensive lineman Ben Scott, linebacker John Bullock and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. – and rising second-year star receiver Jacory Barney Jr. took the podium for a press conference with Husker Media to preview next weekend's Pinstripe Bowl (11 a.m. CT on Dec. 28 in New York City).