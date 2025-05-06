Recruiting Blitz: Who's next to commit to Nebraska + more

In this week's episode of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses three candidates who could be next to join Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class, the early impact of Trae Taylor's commitment, reaction to a new transfer portal kicker addition and a reminder about some 2025 signees that have yet to enroll. Plus, a discussion on some key stops the coaching staff has made on the road thus far.

