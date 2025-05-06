BSB Preview: Nebraska vs. Creighton Round 3

Nebraska baseball slugger Gabe Swansen (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball will get its crack at capturing the I-80 series vs. Creighton tonight in Lincoln. The Huskers (24-24 overall, 11-13 Big Ten) will host Creighton (31-13, 12-3 Big East) at 6 p.m. at Haymarket Park in the rubber match of a series that began with a 9-5 Bluejays win (April 1) and a 6-3 Huskers win (April 15). The road team won in each of those previous matchups, so we will find out if something gives for the home Huskers this time around. As a hot Nebraska team – which has won five of its last six games to hit the .500 mark for the first time since Feb. 28 – gears up for the 'Jays, here is a preview of the latest I-80 tilt with information provided by Nebraska Athletics.

Nebraska vs. Creighton: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6 p.m. CT TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Pitching: LHP Will Walsh (4-6, 5.37 ERA) vs. RHP Ian Koosman (5-3, 5.40 ERA) Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln

Follow the games

>> Tuesday night's midweek matchup against Creighton can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action on Tuesday night on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Creighton: Series history

>> Through 152 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds an 87-63-2 advantage over Creighton in the all-time series. >> The Huskers and Bluejays meet for the third time this season after splitting the first two games in Lincoln and Omaha.

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Walsh atop the Division I charts

>> Redshirt senior Will Walsh enters Tuesday night ranked among DI's active career leaders in fewest walks allowed per nine innings, sitting sixth with 1.69 walks per nine innings. >> Walsh has surrendered 32 free passes in 170.2 innings in his time as a Husker and is one of three P4 pitchers ranked in the top 10.

Timmerman helps buoy Big Red rise

>> Nebraska has seen improved production on the mound and at the plate since sophomore Tucker Timmerman returned from an opening-weekend facial injury on April 13. >> The Big Red are 9-4 since Timmerman's return to the mound in the series finale at Iowa on April 13, including 7-3 in Big Ten contests. >> In the 13-game span, Timmerman has logged the third-most innings (16.0) while striking out 16 and holding opposing batters to .226 hitting across six appearances, including two starts. >> On the mound, the NU pitching staff has lowered its ERA nearly half a run, seen a dip in the hits and runs allowed/9 inn. and held opponents to a .246 hitting clip since April 13. >> At the plate, the Husker offense has raised its batting average 13 points on the season while averaging 7.3 runs and 4.1 extra-base hits per game since Timmerman's return.

Tracking Swansen's career surge

>> Since the 2023 campaign, Gabe Swansen has been a key contributor for the NU offense in the month of May the last three seasons. >> The senior has hit .364 at the plate with a combined 20 runs, nine doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI in the month of May the last three seasons. >> Swansen batted .514 at the plate with an OPS of 1.538 and nine extra-base hits in Nebraska's run to the Big Ten Tournament title and matchup with Florida in the Stillwater Regional last season. >> In 2023, Swansen had five homers, drove in 17 runs and scored 12 times across 15 games in May.

Nebraska baseball relief pitcher Tucker Timmerman (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Seeking lucky number '6' in Bolt Era

>> Nebraska is 125-27 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 21 of the 24 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5), Iowa (6-4), Creighton (6-3), Northwestern (14-4), Maryland (7-2, 21-5), Kansas State (7-6) and Minnesota (8-3). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Top bats in Huskers' last 10 games

>> Led by three everyday-starters hitting .350 or better in the last 10 games, the Husker offense holds a .316 batting average with 35 extra-base hits in Nebraska's last 10 games. >> Gabe Swansen has powered the Huskers with a .394 batting average, hitting four doubles and two homers with a team-high 18 RBI while recording the second-highest OPS of 1.147. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has been a spark plug in the second spot of the lineup, batting .371 with 13 hits and team-high totals of 14 runs, 10 walks and a 1.150 OPS. >> Dylan Carey has provided production in the bottom-half of the lineup, batting .353 with four doubles, a home run, three RBI and 10 runs scored with a 1.009 OPS.

Bullpen breakdown: Youth movement

>> True freshmen Blake Encarnacion, Gavin Blachowicz and Pryce Bender have put up strong numbers since the start of April for the NU bullpen. >> The trio have totaled a combined 3.46 ERA, allowing seven earned runs across 18.2 combined innings of work in 19 total appearances. >> Bender picked up the first two wins of his career in Nebraska's midweek matchups against No. 22 Kansas and Creighton, while Blachowicz improved to 3-0 on the season in NU's win vs. K-State last week.