Spring Countdown: Top 14 Intriguing Huskers to Watch | 1 Dylan Raiola
Nebraska football kicks off Spring Ball Season No. 2 under Matt Rhule with an official March 24 start date.
In the leadup to the much-anticipated (and much-needed) return of Husker football, Inside Nebraska is counting down the days until that first morning of practice with our list of the Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch during spring ball.
To be clear: This is not a list of the 14 most important players on the Huskers' roster, and it is not a list of the 14 best players in the Nebraska program. It is a list that consists of mostly players who we have not seen on the field much, if at all, in a Husker jersey or otherwise who we – and many others – are anxious to see play live in order to get a better understanding of them as an athlete, how they fit into this version of Nebraska football and what their role might be in 2024.
Without further rambling, we move forward on our list with the clear-cut, obvious choice at No. 1: Five-star true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola
