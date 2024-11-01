Scouting Report: Evaluating five notable recruits visiting on Saturday

in other news
UCLA preview: Three things to watch and two players to know
Nebraska takes on UCLA this weekend. Here's what you need to know about the Bruins.
Recruiting Mailbag: Most important visitors, offer watch and more
Recruiting mailbag discussing Nebraska's upcoming visit weekend and the ceiling for the 2025 class ranking
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big weekend on deck as November nears
Rivals' Adam Gorney has the latest recruiting news on more than 20 top prospects, including a pair of Nebraska targets.
Dylan Raiola is a replacement runner: Explaining Husker QB's running style
We explain Dylan Raiola’s running style and what to watch for when it comes to the Nebraska star QB in the run game.
The Nebraska Football Show: Final thoughts from Ohio State, UCLA preview
The Nebraska Football Show: Putting a bow on the loss to Ohio State and previewing the opportunity ahead against UCLA
