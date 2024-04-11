Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down the latest press conference interview featuring Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule as the Huskers pass the midway point of the 2024 spring ball season.

Rhule spoke for about 25 minutes as he rattled off a group of young offensive linemen who have impressed throughout the first eight practices, touched on the Jack linebackers including Chief Borders – who is having a "fantastic" spring – and mentions one task the Huskers' quarterbacks are doing that he "hasn't had someone do in 11 years in college football."

Watch Zack and Tim's video analysis in the link above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

