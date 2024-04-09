Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down the second open practice for Nebraska football this spring which featured an open-practice session made available to the media – one that was highlighted by an exciting, energetic 11-on-11 team scrimmage focused on the two-minute drill.

They break down the performances of true freshman quarterbacks Daniel Kaelin and Dylan Raiola, the performance of the Huskers' receiving corps, and takeaways from Evan Cooper's time at the mic during post-practice interviews.

Watch their video analysis above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

