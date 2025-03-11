Matt Rhule announces 18 players who will miss Nebraska spring ball

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made his first media appearance in more than a month and just his second press conference since the Huskers' bowl game win over Boston College.
As Nebraska comes off its first winning season since 2016, and with the Huskers undergoing an influx of coaching and personnel changes, Rhule set the table for the team's upcoming spring football season that begins March 24.
Rhule unofficially kicked off the Nebraska 2025 spring ball season with the most important housekeeping item – rattling off a long list of players who will miss all or part of spring practice in March and April.
Rhule designated 18 players as either "out" or "limited" for spring ball. A few players he did not specifically label as either "out" or "limited." But we can safely assume that all of the players who did not get one of those two specific designations will be out for the entire spring practice season.
OUT:
WR Demitrius Bell
WR Carter Nelson
WR Keelan Smith
TE Mac Markway
OL Turner Corcoran
OL Gunnar Gottula
DL Conor Connealy
DL Jaylen George
LB Roger Gradney
LB Dawson Merritt
LB Pierce Mooberry
DB Jamir Conn
DB Evan Taylor
LIMITED:
OL Henry Lutovsky
OL Teddy Prochazka
DL David Borchers
DL Sua Lefotu
PK Tristan Alvano
>> Rhule added that Prochazka will be "out-slash-limited" and that Borchers will be "back at some point but not initially."
