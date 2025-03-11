Published Mar 11, 2025
Matt Rhule announces 18 players who will miss Nebraska spring ball
circle avatar
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Publisher
Twitter
@Zack_Carp

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made his first media appearance in more than a month and just his second press conference since the Huskers' bowl game win over Boston College.

As Nebraska comes off its first winning season since 2016, and with the Huskers undergoing an influx of coaching and personnel changes, Rhule set the table for the team's upcoming spring football season that begins March 24.

Rhule unofficially kicked off the Nebraska 2025 spring ball season with the most important housekeeping item – rattling off a long list of players who will miss all or part of spring practice in March and April.

Advertisement

Rhule designated 18 players as either "out" or "limited" for spring ball. A few players he did not specifically label as either "out" or "limited." But we can safely assume that all of the players who did not get one of those two specific designations will be out for the entire spring practice season.

OUT:

WR Demitrius Bell

WR Carter Nelson

WR Keelan Smith

TE Mac Markway

OL Turner Corcoran

OL Gunnar Gottula

DL Conor Connealy

DL Jaylen George

LB Roger Gradney

LB Dawson Merritt

LB Pierce Mooberry

DB Jamir Conn

DB Evan Taylor

LIMITED:

OL Henry Lutovsky

OL Teddy Prochazka

DL David Borchers

DL Sua Lefotu

PK Tristan Alvano

>> Rhule added that Prochazka will be "out-slash-limited" and that Borchers will be "back at some point but not initially."

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel