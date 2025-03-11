Matt Rhule announces 18 players who will miss Nebraska spring ball

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule made his first media appearance in more than a month and just his second press conference since the Huskers' bowl game win over Boston College.

As Nebraska comes off its first winning season since 2016, and with the Huskers undergoing an influx of coaching and personnel changes, Rhule set the table for the team's upcoming spring football season that begins March 24.

Rhule unofficially kicked off the Nebraska 2025 spring ball season with the most important housekeeping item – rattling off a long list of players who will miss all or part of spring practice in March and April.