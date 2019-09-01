Nebraska kicked off its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday with the addition of RJ Sorensen. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end out of Wellington (Fla.) University School announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media. Sorensen picked NU over other early offers from Colorado and Rutgers and had interest from several schools in the SEC and ACC conferences. Sorensen becomes the first known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Sorensen means for the Huskers.

Defensive end RJ Sorensen committed to Nebraska on Sunday night. (Rivals.com)

1. Nebraska's first 2021 commit came on the first day that coaches could initiate contact to prospects in the 2021 class. Even better was that it came from a prospect in RJ Sorensen that the Huskers have had their eye on for a long time. 2. You have to give a lot of people credit for this commitment. Given where Sorensen comes from in South Florida there's no doubt that Jovan Dewitt was involved as was defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, head coach Scott Frost and all of the Player Personnel staffers in NU's recruiting office. 3. Sorensen transferred from Wellington High School to University School after last season so this will be his first at U-School. That transfer could have led to him flying a bit under the radar, but that wasn't the case for Nebraska. They identified Sorensen as a player they were interested in a long time ago and offered after seeing him in person last spring. From there, they were able to get the talented athlete on campus for the Big Red BBQ this past June which is what ultimately helped the Huskers seal the deal with him.

4. Sorensen is pushing 6-foot-5, 250-pounds and is still maturing physically. He has the frame to be a player that could help out at defensive end or even as an interior defensive lineman whether the Huskers are running a 3-4 or a 4-3 defense. Having that type of versatility is extremely important to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and Sorensen has it. 5. Aside from having good size and versatility, Sorensen has very good length and seems to use his hands well which is something you don't always see from high school defensive linemen, especially from one as young as Sorensen is. 6. The young defender shows the ability to be strong at the point of attack and hold up well against the run. He also shows that he can get in the backfield and disrupt the passing or running game when need be. I see him as a defensive lineman that is a very good fit for the Huskers' base 3-4 scheme and one that will continue to grow and develop into exactly what NU wants at the position. 7. After not getting any commits from the state of Florida in 2019, the Huskers have now secured a couple in 2020 and now their first commit for 2021 comes from the Sunshine State. That should only help NU to secure more players from Florida down the road and maybe even from University School which has a history of producing some talent.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 9/1/2019 - RJ Sorensen - DE - 6-foot-4, 245 - Wellington, FL - 3 Stars

9. 2021 commits by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?