RHP Ornelas says transfer to Nebraska a no-brainer

The Nebraska baseball program has had a lot of momentum recently under head coach Will Bolt and that continued this week with the addition of Mason Ornelas, a right-handed pitcher transferring to NU from Texas A&M.

Having been recruited to College Station originally by Coach Bolt and Husker assistant Jeff Christy, and with his former head coach for the Aggies, Rob Childress, now the Big Red's director of baseball operations, it made the most sense for Ornelas to choose Nebraska after he entered the transfer portal.

"Basically, the portal was never an option for me and I was on track to graduate next spring, but I knew we were getting a new coaching staff and things didn't work out," Ornelas explained about his reasons for transferring to Nebraska. "So, I thought I would hit the portal and Coach Bolt and Nebraska were one of the first teams to reach out to me.

"I already had a relationship with Coach Bolt and Coach Christy from when they were at A&M and recruiting me, and I also have family in Lincoln. My brother is a manager for the baseball team there, so it was kind of a no-brainer.

"And then, Coach Childress who was my head coach at A&M - I have so much respect for that guy and I loved playing for him - got a job at Nebraska. So it made it clear Nebraska was the place for me."

Mason Ornelas' brother likes living in Lincoln and Mason is also very familiar with the city from the many trips he and his family took there during his youth.

"Oh, he loves it there!" Ornelas said of his brother. "He's been there for the past two years as the manager of the baseball team, and he keeps me updated with the way things are going with the team. He loves what he does, he loves the team and he loves the guys. He said they're going to be a great group for me to play with and a great place for me overall.

"We used to go up to Lincoln for Thanksgiving and [Nebraska] football games before I started high school. We have family up in Lincoln who live there. Probably before high school and baseball got competitive for me, we used to go up to Lincoln once a year. Oh yeah, I am pretty familiar with Lincoln already."