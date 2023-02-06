Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

For this episode, we focused on previewing the 2024 cycle, plus answering a question from our Insider's Board. Some of the topics we covered in the episode were:

>> Who is Nebraska’s top priority player, or players, for the 2024 class besides Dylan Raiola?

>> If Nebraska misses on Raiola, who is their backup option?

>> Could Daniel Kaelin be in the mix if Nebraska needs a new QB priority?

>> Discussion on the early in-state talent for 2024. Who are some players to know?

>> What position group should Nebraska focus on for 2024?

>> Insider's Board Q&A

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska's recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider's Board.