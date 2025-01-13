Recruiting Rumor Mill: Early returns from weekend Junior Days

Tristen Keys (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There were a handful of junior days around the country and a whole lot more news coming out for the 2026 class so there’s no better time for another Recruiting Rumor Mill.

The three-star safety from Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield intended to visit for South Carolina’s junior day but the weather canceled that trip over the weekend. Still, the Gamecocks are definitely one of the early favorites with Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan making the biggest impact in his recruitment.

Oregon, Michigan, Texas and LSU have been the four standouts for Calicut but after visiting Texas A&M over the weekend, the Aggies now make it a top five. If A&M can land the four-star safety from Houston (Texas) North Shore, it will be because of his relationship with position coach Ishmael Aristide, who did a great job with Calicut over the weekend. But the four-star is headed back to Oregon later this month as the Ducks and his other top programs have jumped out early.

The pitch from the Texas A&M coaching staff was that it could develop Cantwell as well as any other staff and that he’ll have an opportunity to play really early since the Aggies are losing a good amount of players over the next two years. The five-star offensive tackle from Nixa, Mo., loved the coaches, facilities and the culture in College Station as Texas A&M remains a major contender along with Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, Alabama and some others.

A lot of new offers have come in for Colton but the four-star linebacker from Newnan, Ga., has remained steadfast in his South Carolina commitment that he made in April. But a new offer from Florida State could be one to watch as that’s an offer Colton has wanted since the ninth grade and there is some major interest there as it “changes a little” in his thinking.

Congdon’s visit to Arkansas went really well but it’s still very early in his recruitment so favorites are not being named yet. Still, his time in Fayetteville couldn’t have been better as coach Sam Pittman told the three-star offensive lineman from Zoarville (Ohio) Tuscarawas Valley that he was better than a lot of the guys he coached at Georgia and position coach Eric Mateos had a great connection with him as well. A commitment shouldn’t come until at least the summer as Congdon is still planning a whole round of visits.

Daniels couldn’t make it to Arkansas over the weekend because of a snowstorm but assistant coach Marcus Woodson is working with the three-star cornerback from Lake Cormorant, Miss., to reschedule a trip to Fayetteville. Arkansas, Missouri, Memphis, Ole Miss and Louisville have been recruiting Daniels the strongest and then a whole host of programs including Illinois, Stanford and Purdue are reaching out as well.

One of the top 2027 running backs nationally, the Brenham, Texas, standout had a great time at Texas A&M over the weekend and what stood out most was that the coaches “made us feel like home as soon as we walked in the door.” Living less than an hour from College Station, the Aggies are definitely one of the front-runners along with Texas, Ohio State and SMU early on.

Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana are the three front-runners for the three-star offensive guard from Barrington, Ill., and he had a great weekend in Champaign. Fors really likes the environment there and the “entire coaching staff” as the Illini are strong in his recruitment now. Upcoming visits to Penn State and Missouri are being planned out.

After USC offered in recent days, it could be tough to beat the Trojans in Ioane’s recruitment. There is still a long way to go for the 2027 offensive guard from Tustin, Calif., but Ioane has loved USC since he was a little kid watching the Trojans and the idea of him building his legacy there is “big time.”

Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn and USC have been the five standouts for Keys in recent weeks but a new offer from Georgia could definitely be something to watch for the high four-star receiver from Hattiesburg, Miss. The word is Georgia has “a chance” to be among Keys’ top programs as the Aggies and the Vols have been battling it out most recently, but if Georgia pushes, there could be some momentum there.

Because Texas A&M had a smaller junior day, King had much more of an opportunity to talk with coaches and get more one-on-one time with the staff which was definitely a big bonus to the four-star linebacker from Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial. King also got a better glimpse of the academic side as everything had a more intimate feel because there weren’t a ton of recruits there. The Aggies continue to be right at the top for King, who will visit Texas for a junior day soon and then is working on visits to Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Notre Dame.

Arkansas has jumped to the top of the list for Moody especially after he visited for junior day over the weekend and not only loved the facilities but especially the culture and the coaching staff in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are now the team to beat for the Broken Arrow, Okla., offensive tackle but Baylor, Texas Tech and Memphis are definitely still battling.

Florida State, Auburn and Ole Miss have been the three standouts for McDonald but LSU offered in recent days and the Tigers shoot right onto the top list as well. The 2027 four-star cornerback from Morton, Miss., has been “patiently waiting” for LSU to come through with an offer and after being there for a game there is seriously high interest in the Tigers now.

The four-star offensive lineman from Klein, Texas, had an “amazing experience” at Texas A&M over the weekend and especially loved that it was made clear to him that he’s really high on the Aggies’ recruiting board. Robertson also really liked the coaching staff in College Station (only about an hour from home) as Texas, Houston, Alabama, LSU and USC are the other front-runners.

During an abbreviated junior day because of bad weather, Seals got to South Carolina and had a ton of time with position coach Sterling Lucas as they watched film, Seals was on the white board and it brought Seals much closer to the Gamecocks’ staff. The 2027 edge rusher loves South Carolina’s defensive schemes and that could be a major draw in his recruitment as the Gamecocks, Georgia, Mississippi State and Arkansas stand out most for the Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville recruit.

The four-star defensive back from Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County does not have any visits scheduled but Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida State are the four standing out most. The word is the Bulldogs could be tough to beat in the end but there is definitely a strong SEC feel to his recruitment.

This was Von Seggern’s third time at Illinois as he’s getting more and more comfortable in Champaign and the coaching staff and the atmosphere continue to stand out to the three-star offensive guard from Omaha (Neb.) Millard South. Illinois, Iowa and Kansas are the three standouts for Von Seggern but turning down the Illini could be tough because of all the connections he has there.

If Illinois can pull the stunner and land the 2027 four-star quarterback from Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic it’s because of how comfortable Taylor is in Champaign. He loves the Illinois staff and the coaches told him he’s their No. 1 guy and he can commit whenever he’s ready. But Taylor also visited Michigan over the weekend and spent a ton of time with analyst Josh Sinagoga as offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was out of town. The four-star QB also got to spend a little time with coach Sherrone Moore. Illinois and Michigan are definitely up there with Nebraska, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The 2027 defensive tackle from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Ranch has a long way to go in his recruitment but Texas A&M made a big impression over the weekend as he loved the hospitality from all the coaches and staff and that made a big impact moving forward. Texas is definitely right there on his list as well along with Penn State, LSU and Houston but the Aggies gave Vickerson a lot to consider after he was in College Station over the weekend.