Breaking down the biggest impact transfer for each Big Ten program

With the winter transfer window in the books, each college football fan can sit back and take stock of the new names dotting their team’s roster. Take a look at which new transfer will make the biggest impact for each team in the Big Ten next season.

ILLINOIS: WR Hudson Clement

A former walk-on, Clement was West Virginia's top receiver last season with 51 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns. Landing a receiver like Clement is huge for Illinois as the team reloads on the outside.

INDIANA: QB Fernando Mendoza

After a dream season, Indiana is reloading for another run at the College Football Playoff. Mendoza rose to stardom as Cal's quarterback last season and it seems like he's a great fit running the offense in Bloomington.

IOWA: QB Mark Gronowski

How many years has it been since Iowa has had a quarterback like Gronowski? The 2023 FCS National Player of the Year could have gone to the NFL Draft but is instead suiting up for the Hawkeyes next season.

MARYLAND: WR Jalil Farooq

A former Oklahoma receiver, Farooq is a welcome addition for the Terps. Maryland is hoping a veteran presence such as Farooq will help the transition to a new quarterback this season.

MICHIGAN: RB Justice Haynes

The Wolverines are set up to have a dominant running game next season thanks to the addition of Haynes. The former Alabama starting running back, along with highly touted young ball carrier Jordan Marshall, should be the engine that makes Michigan's offense go next year.

MICHIGAN STATE: WR Omari Kelly

MINNESOTA: WR Malachi Coleman

The Gophers are losing most of their top pass catches from this season and they need a big outside threat like Coleman. He has barely scratched the surface of his potential and he'll have a great opportunity to do so this season at Minnesota.

NEBRASKA: WR Dane Key

Nebraska has had a great transfer cycle so far with multiple important additions. Key will have an immediate impact on the Nebraska offense and star quarterback Dylan Raiola. The big, sure-handed, productive veteran receiver is exactly what the Nebraska offense needs.

NORTHWESTERN: QB Preston Stone

An experienced, smart quarterback is exactly what Northwestern needs to start turning things around. Stone is a great fit for what the Wildcats need at quarterback and the younger quarterbacks on the roster will benefit from watching him.

OHIO STATE: OL Ethan Onianwa

The Buckeyes needed to bring in reinforcements on the offensive line and that's exactly what they did with the addition of Onianwa. The towering offensive tackle is expected to play a significant role next season.

OREGON: DB Dillon Thieneman

Oregon just gave up 319 passing yards and 500 yards of total offense to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks are addressing one of the biggest areas of need in the best possible way by bringing in former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman, the top-ranked defensive prospect in the transfer rankings.

PENN STATE: WR Devonte Ross

The Penn State receivers have had trouble finding space in the secondary this season. Ross does a great job of creating separation and giving quarterbacks big windows to throw into so he should make a huge difference for quarterback Drew Allar next season.

PURDUE: QB Malachi Singleton

There was a mass exodus from the Purdue roster after Ryan Walters was fired. Now Barry Odom from UNLV is head coach and he has Singleton coming from Arkansas. He hopes to take over the starting quarterback spot vacated by Hudson Card.

RUTGERS: DL Eric O’Neill

Greg Schiano and his staff are bringing in a pair of impact defensive ends in Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver so choosing between the two is like splitting hairs. O'Neill gets the nod because he has more of a knack for getting to the quarterback.

UCLA: WR Kaedin Robinson

The added size and productivity that Robinson is bringing to the UCLA receiving corps should really help the Bruins offense this season. Expect Robinson to turn into one of the most reliable targets on UCLA's roster this fall.

USC: DL Keeshawn Silver

One of USC's biggest weaknesses this past season was its run defense. Adding Silver, a top-50 transfer prospect, to the defensive front should immediately help the middle, especially after the Trojans lost multiple defensive linemen to the transfer portal.

WASHINGTON: DB Tacario Davis

All the top teams in the nation boast elite No. 1 receivers. In Davis, Washington is getting a defensive back who can compete with those types of game-changing wideouts.

WISCONSIN: TE Tanner Koziol